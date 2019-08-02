Greenville PD opens registration for Citizens Police Academy

If you want to get an inside look at crime scene investigation, and learn what it’s really like to be a police officer, you can register for the Greenville PD Citizens Police Academy taking place in September.



The 10-week, Fall 2019 session of the GPD Citizens Police Academy will meet each Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting on September 12th.



GPD officials say the academy will give participants a new perspective on crime scene investigation, how officers and special teams respond to emergencies and threats, use of force policies, warning signs of gangs, cirme prevention, and handling police K-9’s, among other topics.

You can register for the GPD Citizens Police Academy online.