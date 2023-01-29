GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville podcaster has been recognized for his 500th career episode.

Sen. Thom Tillis congratulated Jackson Robol for hitting the major milestone. In a letter, Tillis congratulated Robol and “The Jackson Robol Show” for the podcast’s 500th episode. The Greenville-based podcast was started in August of 2020 and talks about autism awareness.

“I enjoy so many new people. I like me, who has a disability, I can just show the world and society to people who most people don’t know about,” Robol said.

Guests range locally from NC Rep. John Bell and Rep. Chris Humphrey to nationally-recognized rap artists Run D-M-C. Robol said he hopes to interview Greg Popovich, the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, his favorite basketball team.

