GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges in a shooting that happened last month in Greenville.

Raymon D’Anthony Pitt, 23, and Edrisa Malik Alston-Sidibeh, 26, are each facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and conspiracy. Both were identified as suspects early in the investigation.

Pitt was arrested on May 31 in Greenville. Alston-Sidibeh was arrested in Lewisburg on Tuesday, with the assistance of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and SBI Fugitive Task Force.

Officers and investigators with the Greenville Police Department responded at 3:17 a.m. on May 21 to a Shotspotter alert at a location on East 3rd Street near South Woodlawn Avenue. They later found out a 25-year-old man had arrived at ECU Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated, released and was expected to make a full recovery.

Greenville police believe the shooting likely stemmed from a previous dispute between the victim and the suspects.

The case remains under investigation.