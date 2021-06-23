Greenville police arrest driver involved in fatal crash with bicyclist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday night in a crash with a vehicle driven by a suspect who was drunk, Greenville police said.

The Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and other GPD police responded to South Memorial Drive near Peed Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist, identified as Rufus Lacy, 48, of Greenville, was traveling southbound on his bike on South Memorial Drive when he was struck from behind by a 2014 white BMW driven by Alexander Dixon, 47, of Snow Hill.

Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene, GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. Dixon was arrested for driving while impaired. Other charges are possible.