GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested and charged a suspect in a robbery that happened on Monday.

Officers responded at 11:38 p.m. to Circle K at 1301 Arlington Boulevard for the call of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim said the suspect had been armed with a gun and left the store with an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

Officers later located the suspect walking through the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts at 2510 South Memorial Drive. Troy Russell, 29, of Greenville, was initially compliant but began to resist when officers asked to search his backpack. He was detained and a search of his backpack led to the recovery of the money stolen from Circle K and an Airsoft pistol.

Russell was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center and charged with one count of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.