GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department recently announced it will have an on-site assessment in a little over a week.

The department will be assessed by the Commission on Accreditation for law enforcement agencies or CALEA to see if they get to keep their accreditation. It’s a five-day-long assessment where the police department will be looked at to see if it’s meeting standards.

This on-site assessment comes once every four years.

The department is required to comply with 461 specific standards to keep its accreditation.

These standards include their policies, the way they manage the department, their operations and support services.

“We have been accredited since 1995. This will be our ninth reaccreditation process,” said Greenville Deputy Chief of Police Chris Ivey. “They look at every facet of what we do as a police department from our community policing efforts, to our use of force, to report taking, to traffic safety.”

As part of the accreditation process, the Greenville Police Department is encouraging public input saying the feedback helps the agency improve. For those interested in submitting public comment, questions may be directed to the Accreditation Manager at mstyron@greenvillenc.gov.