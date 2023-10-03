GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Town Common was packed Tuesday evening as the Greenville Police Department hosted National Night Out.

This is a time dedicated for people to get together and learn about their local law enforcement on a personal level.

“We want our community to be involved in what we do,” Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said. “I want people to know what’s behind the uniform. I want them to know the man or the woman that’s wearing the uniform because there’s way more to that person than what this uniform represents.”

From food trucks to games, and so much more, National Night Out was a family-friendly event for everyone to come out and have a good time. D.W. Hamill and his father worked in local law enforcement. He said he understands the importance of the relationship the community should have with the police.

“Understanding what it is to be a police officer and having to uphold a law or uphold a standard, sometimes you’re not seen as a human being,” Hamill said. “Now you know who they are and they know who you are. They can speak to you on a different level than just some stranger.”

Vendors also got in on the fun. Some even came from non-profits like Irreverent Warriors. They bring veterans together to improve mental health and prevent suicide.

“This is a great opportunity to give us a footprint and start the communications and build a network here,” said Matthew Reeves, lead coordinator For Irreverent Warriors.