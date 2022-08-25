GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school.

On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks.

The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, DMT Cutz, Another Level Barbershop, Young Vision Barbershop, Unlimited Cuts and Pic Kutz. The event is from 1-5 p.m. with the locations having the backpacks there.