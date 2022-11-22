GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There were 20 members of the Greenville Police Department and other groups who came together to make sure more than 100 families would have a good home-cooked meal this Thanksgiving.

They packaged Thanksgiving foods such as ham, sweet potato pie, corn, beans, rolls and more. Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said it’s a blessing that he and his department can give back to the community.

“The beauty of that is, some family that we’re impacting is gonna be able to have a dinner with their family that may not otherwise have been able to do,” Sauls said.

(Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

(Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

(Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

Sauls also believes outreach events like these show the public that there’s more to what the department does as a law enforcement agency than what you see on the road.

“The beauty of it is we got our civilian staff,” Sauls said. “Behind me are several of our new recruits, which is about six of them here, that have not been sworn in yet, that are eager to do whatever.

“So you’ll see them dressed in plain clothes, you’ll see our civilian staff in plain clothes, and of course, those that are in uniform. It speaks to me about the holiday season and the

meaning of Christmas and what we’re supposed to be doing for each other.”

Greenville Toyota on Memorial Drive has made this happen for the past 10 years.

“We’re just happy we’re able to facilitate the food that goes along with it and try to make people’s Thanksgiving a little bit better and do our part and give back to the community,” said Craig Goess Jr., the general manager of Greenville Toyota.