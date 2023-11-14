GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department held one of several scheduled events to promote church security on Tuesday at Greenville Church of God.

“Church security is at the forefront today,” Philip Lyon, Pastor of Greenville Church of God said.

Pastors like Lyon say in these times of uncertainty, it’s good to have security measures in place.

“We have a security team here that has a golf cart, and they have several security people that are members within the church,” Lyon said. “They are dedicated to come during each service and open doors and help if there’s a need, and they also have CPR training.”

Officials with the Greenville Police Department want more churches to follow suit. They are visiting different churches in the area to help them find ways to protect their congregation.

One thing they stress is if you see something say something.

“Keeping an eye out on the outside environment, especially parking lots,” Major Richard Tyndall with the Greenville Police Department said. “Making sure cars are locked, making sure that everybody that comes in is greeted. It relieves a little bit of sense of anonymity.”

During the presentation, officials revisited topics about church safety and to make sure churches set up an emergency plan.

“If there’s some kind of violent attack or some kind of aggressor, your best option is to try to run,” Tyndall said. “The second step if you’re not able to run is to hide, get into a place where you can hide you can separate yourself from whoever may be intent the violence. Then the last option and the worst option is to fight. Once you’ve run out of other options you truly have to be able to take care of yourself.”

Overall everyone’s goal is to feel safe and protected at church no matter where they are.

To learn more about church safety and to sign up for classes the police are offering you can contact the Greenville Police Department.