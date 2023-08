GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is partnering with Beast Philanthropy, Walmart and 101.9 Kiss FM for the 7th annual Cops & Barbers event.

The event will feature a free haircut and a bookbag giveaway with school supplies included. The event will be held Thursday from 2-6 p.m., while supplies last.

The participating Greenville barber shops where the free haircuts will be given are listed in the graphic above.