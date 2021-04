GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police responded to a call of a person shot Saturday night.

Maj. Chris Ivey told WNCT’s Madison Forsey they responded to an area of Glendale Court apartments to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person with non-life threatening injuries.

The person, who was not identified, was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

Officers and detectives were on the scene late Saturday investigating the incident and had no further details.