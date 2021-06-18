Greenville police investigating afternoon shooting that sends man to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were investigating after a shooting sent a man to the hospital on Frdiay.

Sgt. Keith Garner with Greenville Police told WNCT’s Caroline Bowyer they got a call about shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of Ward Street. When they arrived, they learned a man had been shot and taken to Vidant Medical Center. His status was unknown as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

There was no motive for the shooting and the search continued into Friday evening for a suspect. Officials were unsure how many shots were fired.