GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department’s detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death of a convenience store clerk that happened Monday night.

Officials responded around 8:30 p.m. to Amigos Tobacco Shop at 1112 N. Greene Street. A customer found Zahran Jaghama, 44, with serious injuries from what appeared to be an apparent assault. Jaghama was transported to ECU Health Medical Center, where he died.

Although they are still in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, detectives said they believe Jaghama was the victim of the assault that likely occurred during a robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.