GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police are investigating a homicide they said happened Sunday morning;

At approximately 9:20 Sunday morning, officers responded to the 900 block of Tyson Street to investigate a call of suspicious activity. They soon discovered a dead man at the scene. Although the investigation is still preliminary, the cause of death does not appear natural.

Detectives were investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim’s name has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

Officers are still on scene canvassing the area and talking to potential witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252)-758-7777.