GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another person injured.

Police responded at around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206 for a possible shooting. Police located two people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Deshawn Lavert Roundtree, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kiaira Boomer, 21, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation concluded there was an altercation inside the home. Detectives interviewed several potential witnesses and conducted a neighborhood canvas to identify other witnesses.

GPD said strong leads have been developed in the case. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Walker at 252-329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers an award for information that leads to an arrest and tips can be reported anonymously.