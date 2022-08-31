GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death.

Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They later found Christopher Bullock, 40, at the 800 block of West Fifth Street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to ECU Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said although they are still in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, detectives have already developed strong leads. The shooting appears to have been targeted, police said.

It’s at least the fourth shooting in the city over the past eight days. Two other people have been killed in separate shootings, GPD and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office officials report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Peterson (252) 329-3404 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers reward money for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.