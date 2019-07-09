Greenville Police officer injured, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: Greenville Police have released new details on an officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect and left an officer injured on Tuesday.

Greenville Police say at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported breaking and entering in progress at a home at 2244A Brookville Drive.

According to police, the residents heard a loud crash and the voice of a male attempting to break in their house. They immediately called 9-1-1 and hid until officers could arrive.

A Greenville police officer arriving on the scene encountered the break-in suspect in the street. The suspect ignored the officers’ commands and a violent struggle between the officer and the suspect ensued. The officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS treated the suspect at the scene but the suspect was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Greenville police officer was transported to Vidant Medical Center with multiple injuries sustained during the fight with the suspect. The officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Per standard protocol, the Greenville Police Department has requested the SBI investigate the officer-involved shooting.

At this point, there is no reason to believe any other suspects were involved in the incident. Officers will remain on-scene throughout the day.

Any further information regarding this incident will be released by the SBI.

As new details are released on this shooting, we’ll update this story on-air and online and on the WNCT 9 On Your Side Mobile App.