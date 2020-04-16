Greenville Police investigating pedestrian fatality

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday Greenville police responded to the intersection of 5th Street and Brownlea Drive for the report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials said the investigation revealed 82-year-old Michael George Cotter of Greenville was attempting to cross 5th Street at the intersection of Brownlea Drive when he was struck by an SUV driven by 21-year-old Austin Lee Strickland of Greenville.

Cotter was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, officials said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call TSU Officer Lemon at 252-329-4183.