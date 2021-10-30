Greenville Police investigating after pedestrian killed in crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

Officials said the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit responded at 11:50 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Northeast Greenville Boulevard (US Hwy. 264 Alternate) in the area of The Horizon Apartments. When police arrived, they found a 2012 Toyota Camry operated by Nicholas Ramkissoon, 22, of Washington, had struck Katherine Nell Aciemo, 21 of Chapel Hill.

An investigation determined Ramkissoon was traveling north on NE Greenville Boulevard. A group of people were crossing the road from The Horizon Apartments when the Aciemo was hit.

Acierno died at Vidant Medical Center. She was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The investigation is ongoing.