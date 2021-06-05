Greenville police investigating shooting involving bail bondsmen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday that involved bail bondsmen.

GPD posted on its Facebook page that the shooting happened on Frontgate Drive. Police responded at around 4:17 p.m. to Frontgate and Kristen Drive for a report of shots fired. Once in the area, officials determined the shooting took place in the 100 bloc of Kristen Drive.

Investigators said two bail bondsmen were attempting to arrest Jamal Rashad Weaver, 30, for bond revocations. Weaver tried to flee in his vehicle and, in the process, reportedly ran over one of the bondsman’s foot. The bondsmen shot at Weaver and his vehicle.

Weaver was shot multiple times and drove himself to Vidant Medical Center. He is expected to recover.

The people involved were detained for questioning. Officials also said no police or other law enforcement was involved.

The investigation into the shooting continued into Monday.