GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating an incident where a body was found Thursday morning.

Officials said they responded to the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle around 8:30 a.m. for an “Assist EMS” call. Police and first responders found the body of a man in a grassy area there.

A cause of death has not been determined. However, investigators are treating the death as suspicious, officials said.

More information will be released pending an official identification of the body and next of kin notification. Anyone who may have information about the case or witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to call GPD Major Crimes Detective Blunt (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.