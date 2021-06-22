Greenville police issue notice about woman missing since June 20

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman missing since Sunday.

Rochelle Cabell, 31, was last seen at her home in the 500 block of Vance Street around 11 a.m. She is 5-foot-5 and around 130-140 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left hand between her thumb and index finger that says “faith.” Rochelle was believed to have been wearing a light blue pajama shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone who may have had contact with Cabell or know where she is, please call Det. M. Verdin with the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-3399.