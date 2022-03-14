GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are looking for the suspect they said was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Greenville police responded to the area of MacGregor Downs Road, between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive, after receiving a report of a person lying in a ditch. Officers found the victim, a juvenile male, dead at the scene.

The Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to positively identify the victim. Once a positive identification has been made, the Greenville Police Department will provide additional details.

The Greenville Police Department is asking anyone who may have been in the area of MacGregor Downs Road around this time or witnessed the collision to please call TSU Officer Lemon (252) 702-4032 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.