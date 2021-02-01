Greenville police: No reports received of attempts to kidnap people at mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police posted to its Facebook page after there was at least one social media post about an attempted kidnapping/human trafficking incident last weekend at the Greenville Mall.

Officials said they had received a number of inquiries regarding a post made to Facebook. In the post, it stated there was such an attempt, which was investigated by police.

“We began looking into this as soon as the post was brought to our attention and have determined the incident was never reported to us by the individual who made the post or by mall security (a private company not affiliated with GPD),” GPD said in the Facebook post. “Our Field Operations Bureau Commander has reached out to the woman, spoken with her and encouraged her to file a suspicious activity report with us if she wishes to do so.”

There have been several reports last week and during the weekend of such attempts to kidnap people. One such attempt that WNCT received said the incident happened near the food court area of the parking lot and involved someone trying to open the door of a person in a vehicle.

“Reports of individuals pulling on door handles of occupied vehicles in the parking lot is very unsettling,” GPD officials said in the Facebook post. “Everyone deserves to have a sense of security as they go about their day. While we have no credible information at this time to suggest a pattern of kidnapping/human trafficking attempts of this nature in our area, and we have received no other reports of similar activity, we are aware of complaints in the past for aggressive panhandlers at this location — something we routinely work to address.

“We will be placing an extra focus in this area as an added assurance. We want you to know that every call for service, no matter how small it may seem, is a priority for us and will be taken seriously. If you see something suspicious, please say something.”