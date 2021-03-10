Greenville police officer injured in crash on U.S. Hwy. 264 with vehicle driving in wrong direction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police report one of its officers was involved in a serious crash Tuesday night on U.S. Hwy. 264 while returning from Beaufort County.

Major Crimes Det. Nike Verdin, a 14-year veteran of the Greenville Police Department, was involved in a serious crash near the Pitt-Beaufort county line. Officials said Verdin was traveling back to Greenville in her work-assigned vehicle after participating in required in-service training at Beaufort County Community College. She was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol say the suspect, who has not been identified, may have been impaired. Verdin was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and remains hospitalized with significant injuries. She is expected to recover.

In a statement Wednesday, officials with GPD said: “The Greenville Police Department would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes. We ask for your continued prayers for Detective Verdin and her family, as well as the family of the other driver, during this very difficult time.”

The crash is still under investigation by troopers as of Wednesday afternoon.