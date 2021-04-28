Greenville police officer taken to hospital after crash with another vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police said an officer was transported to the hospital after a crash involving at least four vehicles Wednesday.

Officials said in a Twitter post the area of Arlington Boulevard between Hemby Lane and Dickinson Avenue was closed as of 4 p.m. for a crash involving an officer. The officer, who was not identified, was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

WNCT’s Caroline Bowyer reports there were at least two crashes. The first involved two vehicles and the other two more vehicles, one that ended up off the road. Photos of the crash are above.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until cleanup was complete and an investigation was finished.