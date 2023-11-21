GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department had personnel who packaged and passed out Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday.

It comes as a partnership between GPD and Greenville Toyota called the 2023 Greenville Toyota Meal Giveaway. This is the 10th year holding the event. People on both sides said the event has gotten bigger every year. Over 100 holiday meals were boxed up, each containing hams and traditional Thanksgiving fixings.

Greenville Toyota provides the food and GPD provides the manpower. The meals were picked up by members of the Cops and Barbers Program, Pitt County Council on Aging and the Greenville Housing Authority.

“My favorite part is whenever we deliver the meals and see the smiles on people’s faces,” said GPD Sgt. Richie Williams. “It’s a great opportunity to really give back to our community during this holiday season when there is so much going on in the world.”

“It gets the community together and gets the police out there to the people,” said Greenville Toyota General Manager Craig Goess Jr. “They’re knocking on their doors for a good reason. You know? So, it’s nice to be able to do that.”