GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Greenville Police Department will be taking part with a group from Raleigh in a special ride to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

On Saturday, riders from Team Greenville will join those with Law Enforcement United – Team Raleigh for a tribute and lunch before heading to Washington, D.C. as part of their “Road of Hope” bicycle journey as part of National Police Week.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Thousands of officers will travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in a number of planned events that honor those who have fallen during the line of duty.

The “Road to Hope” ride raises money and awareness support for Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S), the Officer Down Memorial Page (O.D.M.P), as well as other law enforcement-related charities. You can follow their progress on the Law Enforcement United’s Facebook page.