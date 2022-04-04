GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has released the name of the victim whose body was found last week.

Police said the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found in the 3900 block of West Vancroft Circle on March 24 as that of William Christopher Rushing, 36, of Greenville. A cause of death has not yet been determined. GPD detectives are continuing to investigate the case as a suspicious death.

Anyone who may have information about the case or witnessed unusual activity in the area is encouraged to call GPD Major Crimes Detective Blunt (252) 329-4176 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.