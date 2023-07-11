GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are reminding people to lock up their guns properly.

“This past weekend, we saw the recovery of approximately 12 firearms and approximately five of those came from what we would term legally term as a juvenile. That is the piece that is most concerning,” said Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls.

Sauls said that one of the earliest places for someone to find a gun is an unlocked car.

“If we have 10 car break-ins and 5 of them have guns. then we have a significant issue because the gun is unsecured in a vehicle,” Sauls said.

If a gun is found unsecured, Sauls said the wrong person could get ahold of it.

“Guns that are getting into the hands of these people are getting them from larcenies, vehicles, other people selling or giving them the firearm and there’s no good intent there,” Sauls said.

A stolen gun or something worse could be prevented by something as easy as just locking the car.

“Make sure your vehicles are secure, not just from your firearms, but all of your valuables,” Sauls said. “if you will make it so there’s nothing appetizing to a person, then it may prevent the crime, which leads to the firearm being stolen, which leads to a greater crime occurring down the road.”

Greenville police say they will continue to make safety their top priority.

“You’re gonna see things like increased vehicle stops for legitimate violations but then if they can work their way into recovery then naturally that’s what I want them to do…I want them to understand that sometimes in order to keep them safe, we have to step up our game in terms of enforcement,” Sauls said.

Sauls also said along with locking the car, a gun safe or lock cable would work when the gun needs to be left in the car. He added that even putting it in the trunk, out of sight, would help.

