GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash that happened on June 8.

Greenville police responded to the intersection of NC Hwy. 11 and Thomas Langston Road at approximately 9 p.m. after getting a call of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. GPD reports in a Facebook post the motorcycle was traveling north on NC 11, approached the intersection of Thomas Langston Road, turned into the Walmart Neighborhood Market and traveled through the parking lot. He exited on Regency Boulevard and continued to travel west on Regency Boulevard before entering the intersection of NC Hwy. 11 while the traffic light was red.

GPD officials said the motorcyclist, Osandus Tari Parker, Jr., 25, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a vehicle traveling south on NC 11. Parker was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he died. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

GPD officials said it is believed Parker was traveling at a high rate of speed because he was involved in a chase with Winterville Police Department officers. They also said they were not involved in the chase and only responded to the crash.

No further details were available. The investigation continued Monday evening.