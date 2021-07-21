Greenville police report decrease in gun violence over the past year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is seeing a decline in crime in the city, despite the ups and downs in the community over the past year.

While violent crimes are up 3% from July of 2020, they’re trending down over the long-term by about 18%. Gun violence is also on the way down, by 20% compared to last year.

Greenville Police Deputy Chief Ted Sauls believes the decrease is caused by a variety of factors, including the community engaging with law enforcement.

“That is a testament to our efforts from our officers, our detectives doing follow-ups, our management model that we engage the entire department in, so we all focus on one common goal,” said Sauls.

Sauls also wants to remind people to lock their cars this time of year. So far in 2021, GPD has seen 327 break-ins. Of those, 87% of the cars were unlocked.

Car break-ins can also pose a long-term threat to the community. Within those 327 break-ins, 59 guns were stolen. 95% of those guns came from unlocked cars.