Greenville police rescue woman from overturned vehicle submerged in water

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Greenville Police officers are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking and action to rescue a woman Thursday morning.

GPD posted on its Instagram page that around 8:30 a.m., two plain-clothed officers — Justin Lavin and Christopher Santiago — were traveling in the area of Frog Level Road and Wainwright Road on their way to work when they noticed a vehicle overturned in a ditch and submerged in water.

The two officers jumped into action and broke a window to the vehicle to gain entry. Lavin entered the vehicle and freed the driver from her seatbelt as Santiago held firmly to Lavin’s belt so the vehicle would not slip further into the water.

Santiago pulled Lavin, who pulled the woman to safety.

There were no further details on the woman’s condition or if she was transported to the hospital.