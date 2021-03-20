NC officials search for two missing/runaway juveniles

Zaniya Jones (Photo courtesy: Greenville Police)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing/runaway juveniles.

17-year-old Zaniya Jones (pictured right) was last seen Tuesday at her foster home on White Oak Drive in Greenville.

Jones is described as black female with long braids. She stands 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officials say she was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green shirt, a black jacket and a white back brace.

Candy Pero (Photo courtesy: Carteret County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones is believed to be traveling in the Wilson County area with Candy Pero (pictured left).

Pero was also reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on Tuesday. Officials say she was last seen at her residence in Newport.

She is described as a white female, with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. Pero stands 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Pero was last seen wearing a blue jeans and pink sweater with ‘Emerald Isle’ written on the front.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zaniya Jones or Candy Pero is asked to call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or the Greenville Police Department.