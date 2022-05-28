GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The search is on for the driver believed to be involved in a deadly collision that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

The Greenville Police issued a media release about an incident that happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the North Memorial Drive and Airport Road in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found Adolph Sadler III, of Chocowinity, lying in the road. He died of his injuries a short time later.

GPD reports a preliminary investigation shows Sadler was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive while traveling eastbound when he was struck by two vehicles. Only one of the vehicles remained on the scene.

The Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is searching for the second vehicle involved. It is believed to be a 2011-2013 red Toyota Corolla. The vehicle may have front left damage. It was last seen leaving the city, turning right onto Staton Road from Memorial Drive.

The crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to call PFC S.T. Venable (252) 329-3550.