GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in the murder of a man outside of Planet Fitness on July 4.

Officials said they captured two photos of a man from security cameras in the general area and around the same time of the murder of Jayden Harrison, 22, early on July 4. His body was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot area of the business.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know who this is or if they have any information to contact Detective Peterson at (252) 329-3404. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest.