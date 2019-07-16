Greenville Police to hold public meeting on accreditation process

The Greenville Police Department will hold a public meeting in August to gather feedback and comments as part of its accreditation process, which will take place in August.



Starting on August 4, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will begin a process to examine all aspects of the Greenville Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services to renew its accreditation.

The Greenville Police Department has held ALEA accreditation since 1995, and must be assessed every 4 years to maintain accreditation.



As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 6:00 PM. The session will be conducted in the City Council Chambers at the Greenville City Hall, located at 200 West Fifth Street.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the Public Information Session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he/she may do so by telephone. The public may call (252) 329-4595 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Greenville Police Department. The local contact is Megan Styron, Accreditation Coordinator, 252-329-4362.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Greenville Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA),13575 Heathcote Blvd., Ste. 320 Gainesville, VA 20155.