GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-vehicle crash has sent five people to the hospital and disrupted traffic along part of Greenville Boulevard, police reported Wednesday.

In a post on the Greenville Police Department Twitter page, officials said the crash happened at Greenville Boulevard and Kristi Drive. Officials said the extent of their injuries was unknown. Each person was transported to ECU Health.

(Emily Cervarich, WNCT video)

Officials told WNCT’s Emily Cervarich that one person was pinned in their vehicle and it took 15 minutes to get them out. Four vehicles were involved in the crash. First responders from Greenville, Red Oaks and Winterville were on the scene. The road should be shut down for another hour.

Greenville Boulevard was shut down in both directions in the area of the crash. Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route while the area was closed.