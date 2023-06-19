GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve gone to buy a car recently, you may have noticed more electric vehicles on the lot. That’s because officials say in the next five to seven years, most fleets will EVs.

On Monday, officials from East Carolina University, Pitt County, Greenville and the state met with Daphne Dixon. She is traveling across the country in an electric vehicle.

“This year, we started in California and we’re making our way through beautiful North Carolina and up to Rhode Island,” said Dixon, the director of Live Green Network. “It’s about a 5,100-mile journey. Our theme this year is, ‘Is your municipality EV ready?'”

North Carolina officials said the state is getting ready.

“North Carolina is definitely up to the challenge with all the executive orders,” said Alrik Lunsford, the clean transportation specialist, North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center. “We’re not quite on target, but I think we are getting there slowly but surely.”

In Greenville, work is also being done.

“We’re up to nine dual ports charging stations on campus,” said Chad Carwein, sustainability manager at ECU. “ECU Health has some on their medical campuses. I believe Pitt Community College might have some. The City of Greenville has some in their parking deck downtown.”

There’s still work to be done though. That’s because experts said EVs are the wave of the future.

“In three, four, five, six, seven years, that’s what’s going to be available when you buy a new car, it will be an electric vehicle,” Dixon said.

This is why ECU officials said they’re working to create a plan now.

“We have to have the infrastructure in place before we go out and buy electric vehicles for our fleet,” Carwein said. “I’m going to be working to do clean fuel transition plan for the campus. We’ve got electricians and plumbers driving around in big vans that only drive 50 miles a week. So, do we really need diesel when we could charge them once a week?”

Not only could the transition to electric vehicles be better for the environment, but also cost-efficient.

“Electric vehicles are cheaper when it comes to maintenance costs, as well as fuel costs, so developing a plan now is important,” Carwein said.

Officials with the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center said they’ll be working with cities and towns to create plans and find funding opportunities moving forward.