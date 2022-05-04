GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second week in May marks National Travel and Tourism Week.

It’s a time for tourism professionals to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy. Officials with Visit Greenville said they’re getting ready for a fantastic summer tourism season. They said Greenville attracts a lot of people every summer for its outdoor recreation opportunities in its parks and rivers.

“Our leisure numbers continue to look good. It’s just waiting to see how much of the meetings and conventions business continues to be booked throughout this year. But that is definitely on a positive trend as well,” said Sierra Jones, Visit Greenville’s director of communications.

Visit Greenville also expects a huge turnout for sports tourism this year as they prepare to host the 2022 Little League Softball World Series.