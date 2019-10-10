GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville has been selected as one of the “2019 10 Best College Towns” in a new list published online by Livability Magazine.
This week, they released a list of the “2019 10 Best College Towns,” which ranked Greenville at number nine.
The article’s authors said Greenville’s “Southern charm and hospitality,” the Greenway bike and walking trail, and many fun, annual events at East Carolina University, all combined to put Greenville on this year’s list.
Livability Magazine said the criteria it used to determine the “2019 10 Best College Towns” included the ratio of a city’s median salary to its median rent, the percentage of residents aged 20 to 29, the number of education-related jobs in the city, and other factors.
You can see the complete list of “10 Best College Towns,” and learn more about how they were selected, in the magazine’s online story.
Greenville ranked as one of ’10 Best College Towns’
