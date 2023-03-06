GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — College basketball is gearing up for its version of March Madness for the men’s and women’s teams. Meanwhile, we’re down to the final four in another contest.

Greenville has advanced to the semifinals of the BarstoolU’s “Best Bar Town” contest. The contest replaces BarstoolU’s Best Bar one that Sup Dogs won three times in four years: 2022, 2020 and 2019.

Greenville won the South bracket after getting more votes than Knoxville, Tenn. The other three locations in the final four include Syracuse (Northeast), Minneapolis (Midwest) and Pullman, Wash. (West).

THE STAGE IS SET. INTRODUCING THE FINAL FOUR!!



YOUR NORTHEAST CHAMPION:

Syracuse, NY



YOUR SOUTH CHAMPION:

Greenville, NC



YOUR MIDWEST CHAMPION:

Minneapolis, MN



YOUR WEST CHAMPION:

Pullman, WA#BestBarTown presented by @highnoonsunsips pic.twitter.com/WV2nfyqHYP — Barstool U (@BarstoolU) March 5, 2023

Greenville and Syracuse will meet next. Voting for the next round starts Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Twitter. The winner advances to the final.

You can track the entire tournament on the Barstool Twitter page.