GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident Jason Duloo is a top-five finalist in the quarterfinals for “The Opening Act” competition.

Duloo was among thousands of entries across the United States. He is currently in the quarterfinals. He plays the piano and is a vocalist.

You can vote for him here and find out more about him.

In the competition, artists from across the country submit songs and music videos they write and perform themselves. The public gets to vote on who they like. The winners will be chosen to perform as the opening act for Maroon 5, One Republic and Kelly Clarkson at the Prudential Center in New York.

Duloo submitted his song, “Superman,” and has since become popular among voters.

“It was kind of a very surreal moment because as an artist and most artists would identify with this, you really want to hear that affirmation about your composition, and the song that you’ve written,” Duloo said.

“One of the key things is they loved the song, they loved the story, and they loved the vibe.”

Duloo said he has two more rounds to go and is hopeful the community will continue to vote for him.