Greenville residents give input for next round of redistricting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville held a public engagement session for redistricting of the city’s voting lines on Wednesday. Redistricting is required every ten years after the census.

Some community members voiced their thoughts on which new redistricting map they believe is best.

“We’re just trying to figure out to understand the difference between option A and Option B to make sure that we’re advocating for the best interest of the community,” said one Greenville resident who was speaking out to city officials.

The Greenville city attorney, Emanuel McGirt, along with a team of map drawers were at the meeting to talk about the redistricting process.

“The census figures came in and it shows that four out five of Greenville’s five electoral districts are out of balance, so the city of Greenville has to redistrict,” McGirt said. “We hired a consultant, an election lawyer and a demographer to make sure we’re in compliance with federal and state law to draw the maps.”

The team has three map options for residents to add their input about. There are still some questions about what the map will mean for the city.

“Having more than one council member in the same district, how would that work?” another Greenville resident asked.

Some residents want to see certain aspects in the map which is eventually chosen.

“Maintaining the boundaries of those communities of interest is number one very important to us,” one resident said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the third public input session. McGirt says he appreciates hearing from the community.

“I think the members of the public were a little more vocal in keeping communities of interest together,” said McGirt.

He said this community engagement is important because it makes sure your voice is heard and your vote counts.

“I think members of the public should get involved and figure out what is their existing district, and does the proposed plan change their district,” he said. “It’s democracy in action and they should get involved and have a right to be heard.”

For more information, visit the City of Greenville’s redistricting page where you can voice your opinions on the maps by filling out a comment card online.