Greenville residents plan another protest at city hall over Compute North meeting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A group of Greenville and Pitt County residents and community partners, including the Coalition Against Racism, Interfaith Clergy (Standing for the Community), and the Pitt County NAACP will demonstrate against proposed zoning changes during Thursday’s city council meeting.

The protest is slated for 5:30 p.m. at Greenville’s city hall and centers around a meeting over a proposed business, Compute North, coming to Pitt County. A protest was held earlier this week during another meeting by city council members.

On Dec. 21, the City of Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend changes to the city code that would permit “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses in the city and set changed standards and zoning districts where the facilities could be located.

Greenville City Council will vote on these proposed changes during its 6 p.m. meeting on Thursday.

Citizens have expressed concern over noise levels the business could create along with other issues. Greenville ENC Alliance, which is working with the business to bring it to Pitt County, has said Compute North is not a cryptocurrency business, as some people have claimed.