GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up.

A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month.

The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending as well, with the number showing as this:

Utility bills in Greenville: $370 spent per month

Utility bills in North Carolina: $271 spent per month

The monthly bill in Greenville is $2,004 for the 10 most common household bills.

Overall, Greenville ranks 31st as the most expensive city in North Carolina regarding household expenses. For more information about how Greenville stacks up on the whole to North Carolina, click here.