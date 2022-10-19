GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fill up on food and fill up food pantries in Eastern North Carolina at the same time.

On November 12th, The Scullery is holding an event called Friendsgiving.

The event will be hosted by Chef Justin Wright from Chef and the Farmer and Matt Scully from The Scullery. All of the proceeds from the dinner fundraiser will go to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.

The event will start at 6 pm with a Prix Fixe 5-course menu with the tickets being $75 per person.

Only tickets are available so you can either stop by The Scullery at 431 Evans St. in Greenville or call (252) 321-1550.