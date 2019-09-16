Greenville restaurant to host fundraiser for animal shelter

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - On Monday, the City of Greenville will host a ceremony with state officials to officially name two portions of the 10th Street Connector for two community leaders and former ECU faculty members.

The naming ceremony will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at 1003 Clark Street in Greenville.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the bridge on the 10th Street Connector that crosses over Dickinson Avenue will be named for Dr. Andrew A. Best.

NCDOT officials said Dr. Best was a physician in Greenville and practiced medicine from 1954 until 2004. He was committed to the community and his patients. Best was also the first African-American member of the ECU’s Board of Trustees and one of the first African-Americans to serve on the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. He played an important role in establishing the school. Best was also a founding member of the Pitt County Interracial Committee, now called the Greenville Human Relations Council. The bridge on the 10th Street Connector that crosses over Dickinson Avenue will be named for Best.

Additionally, a section of the 10th Street Connector from U.S. 13/N.C. 11 to Evans Street will be named for Dr. Leo W. Jenkins.

NCDOT officials said Dr. Jenkins started at ECU in 1947 as a faculty member. He advanced to dean and vice president and then the university’s chancellor. During his career at ECU, Dr. Jenkins advanced ECU from a college to a university with a medical research and teaching facility.