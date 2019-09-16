Greenville restaurant to host fundraiser for animal shelter

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A fundraiser this Tuesday in Greenville will let you enjoy delicious Asian food and sushi, and help care for animals at a local shelter.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a “Bone Appetit” fundraiser at Wasabi 88, located at 1605 East Fire Tower Road.
During the fundraiser, Wasabi 88 will donate a portion of its sales to the HSEC to care for homeless and neglected pets until they find permanent homes.
Make sure to mention the fundraiser to your server so HSEC may be credited for your purchase.
