Greenville Ronald McDonald House unveils new Warrior Wall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina is honoring the families they serve with a new piece of art.

The Warrior Wall showcases photos of families as a symbol of strength. Supporters say that handprints on the wall are another way patients and family members can draw strength from the experiences and stories of others.

“The families that come later can come back and they can put their handprint on somebody else’s handprint that has been there before them,” said Aaron Bevill of First Flight Credit Union. “They can draw hope and strength in knowing that theyre not alone.”

The Ronald McDonald House’s staff members hope to add more photos and handprints in the future.